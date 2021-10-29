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"I HAD NO IDEA HOW BAD THINGS WERE GOING TO GET"...I DON'T THINK SHE KNOWS THAT YET. HER VAX STORY
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361 views • October 29, 2021
Source: Demon Hunter. She took a trip to the Walmart pharmacy (a trusted name in euthanasia) It took less than 48 hours it to start. I don't thinks she realized the damage is permanent.
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