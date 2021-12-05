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Atheism Is Madness: 'A Major Astroid Is Coming, Brace for impact..' [04.12.2021]
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205 views • December 05, 2021
Quoting from a former CIA director. "We didn't lie about some things, we lied about every thing".
You have been dooped...
235 views Dec 4, 2021
Atheism Is Madness - 1.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tak7i12xFfI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
You have been dooped...
235 views Dec 4, 2021
Atheism Is Madness - 1.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tak7i12xFfI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
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