S2 Update: Vaccine Safety Marathon, Fighting Transgenderism in schools & more legal battles | Ep. 28

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From winning the battle for an unvaccinated teenager to regain their right for a kidney transplant and getting Creighton University to drop their mandates, We The Patriots USA co-founder Brian Festa joins the Season 2 premiere of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to give an update on all the ways they are fighting for you in the courts. He also gives an update on their Third Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon on Sept. 10 & 11th, which will be guest hosted by Teryn Gregson on Saturday evening.
► Sign the petition to make Health Status a protected class: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
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