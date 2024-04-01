Create New Account
Chemtrail bunker ship activity in the Pacific Ocean today, along with aircraft Chemtrails as well!
Alex Hammer
Published 16 hours ago

Very heavy chemtrail bunker ship activity in the Pacific Ocean today, along with aircraft Chemtrails as well!

The comments from you Freedom Fighters, has been overwhelming, in one of my most difficult hours of my life! Thank you for your time!

I lost the love of my life today, my girlfriend died this morning! I really do not know what to do with myself, except to devote more of my life to our work to save our beautiful planet! My life will never be the same without her!


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos


vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

