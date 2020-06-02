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Riots in America
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40 views • June 02, 2020
This is a video compilation of real videos users have made during the riots. These have been posted on the various social media platforms. It shows just how serious the riots are, and just how profoundly uncivil we are becoming. It primarily shows a pattern of escalation from both sides. Their are small beacons of hope, peacemakers on both sides, but mainly it is clear that as a country we are entering a dark period. The Light of Christ or spirit of truth is fading fast in America, and unless something changes fast the stage is being set for social upheaval and perhaps another civil war as we near the 2020 elections.
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