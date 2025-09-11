BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 1 day ago

Trump will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Adding: 

US political commentator Steven Crowder claims he received an internal ATF memo stating cartridges from the rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk were engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

🚨Adding more about this:  After Crowder, now The Wall Street Journal also reports that Kirk was killed with bullets engraved with "transgender and antifascist slogans," citing law enforcement sources.

He was reportedly shot with an older .30 caliber hunting rifle, in which investigators found three such engraved rounds.

Adding: 

Comedy Central has pulled a South Park episode mocking Charlie Kirk after he was shot dead at a Utah college on Wednesday.

The network, owned by Paramount and Skydance, quietly dropped the rerun of the episode “Got a Nut” from its Wednesday night lineup, just hours after Kirk was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy