What is the #1 mistake preppers make when installing solar?

Question: What is the most common mistake preppers make when installing solar on their roof?



Answer: Insurance. Short-mindedness and short-term thinking is what leads many customers to pick the lowest price instead of the highest quality solar products. You have to pick between quality or quantity. Do you want cheap solar panels, or, do you want a tough system that's built to last a lifetime? Today my guest from Solar Insure will explain why it's so important to have a comprehensive, no B.S. extended warranty on your solar system. When you get a lifetime solar array, you better by 100% sure that thing is going to work 10, 20 or 30 years from now. Solar isn't cheap, and if you get stuck paying for a system that doesn't work, you are going to be stressed...



Let's talk about the solution. Get in touch with the link below and let's set up a time to talk about your options.



www.powur.com/michael.miller