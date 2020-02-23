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Did you miss the vision Event?
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16 views • February 23, 2020
Please enjoy the intro to the Vision Event and the celebration of vision at no charge! We hope you sign up for the entire Vision Event Series!
Each week for 12 weeks you will receive a video and audio link for that session. You will also have an opportunity to send questions to the presenter!
Here is the list of the sessions you will receive!
Dr. Kondrot-Intro to the Vision Event!
The Best of the Mission To Cure Blindness and the Kondrot Restore Vision Program in Review 2019
Dr. Kondrot-Top 10 Advances in Eye care of the past decade
Dr. Kondrot-Four levels of healing to restore lost vision and your health
Noon- Documentary - A chance to See.
Dr. Kondrot-New advances in Stem Cells for eye disease. The Limoli Retinal Restoration Technique
Dr. Kondrot-The Hidden Danger that is destroying our vision. EMF and 5G
Dr. James McNair- Info on his new book, Smart Way to Healing!
Dr. David J. Pesek Holistic Iridology-Insights to Your Wellness
Garret Murrin- Restoring Vision Cell by Cell with coMra-Therapy
Ning Wu- Microcurrent Changes Life
Dr. Robert Rowen- The benefits of Ozone! Victor Marcial-Vega- Essential Oils
Over 2 days of presentations!
Cost is only a $95.00 donation to the Restore Vision Foundation a 501c3. 100% of revenues will go towards eye surgical missions
VisionEvent2020.com
Each week for 12 weeks you will receive a video and audio link for that session. You will also have an opportunity to send questions to the presenter!
Here is the list of the sessions you will receive!
Dr. Kondrot-Intro to the Vision Event!
The Best of the Mission To Cure Blindness and the Kondrot Restore Vision Program in Review 2019
Dr. Kondrot-Top 10 Advances in Eye care of the past decade
Dr. Kondrot-Four levels of healing to restore lost vision and your health
Noon- Documentary - A chance to See.
Dr. Kondrot-New advances in Stem Cells for eye disease. The Limoli Retinal Restoration Technique
Dr. Kondrot-The Hidden Danger that is destroying our vision. EMF and 5G
Dr. James McNair- Info on his new book, Smart Way to Healing!
Dr. David J. Pesek Holistic Iridology-Insights to Your Wellness
Garret Murrin- Restoring Vision Cell by Cell with coMra-Therapy
Ning Wu- Microcurrent Changes Life
Dr. Robert Rowen- The benefits of Ozone! Victor Marcial-Vega- Essential Oils
Over 2 days of presentations!
Cost is only a $95.00 donation to the Restore Vision Foundation a 501c3. 100% of revenues will go towards eye surgical missions
VisionEvent2020.com
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