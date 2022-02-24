Live Anarchy Report with Zidkenu: Watching The Caravans, Waiting for "The Still Small Voice" & PEACE

Live, up to the minute reporting on the Anarchy, real news from around the world, hosted by Sid Canoe [a.k.a Zidkenu] from American Freedom Radio...Global Tyranny or Great Awakening? Ride the rapids with us as we navigate today's raging world events with continual updates and commentary tailored to inform YOU.You're invited into Sid Canoe's personal recording studio for these ongoing important, marathon style broadcasts. He'll be recording and performing music in real time, plus making coffee while you get constant news and information often set to instrumental dub. If your host is away he'll be with you shortly, so relax while you listen...You may catch one of Sid's live call-ins to talk shows such as Caravan to Midnight with John B. Wells or INFOWARS' Alex Jones where he shares comments with music of the past to describe "What's Going On" - [archives: www.bitchute.com/zidkenu ]Please share, like and subscribe...Fair Use Copywrite, all material is for educational purposes only.Your Canoe trip through time and space promises to be filled with amazing doctors, reporters, scientists and especially people who are found in the comments section of articles from The Gateway Pundit and other real news sources as we often read them on our show as we seek to bring hope to humanity...Sid's livestream will occasionally highlight a nearly 40 year public career of his expounding the Bible through music and broadcasting. We are offering GREAT HOPE to all mankind - the now fast approaching Kingdom of God on earth - nothing short of the blessing of all the families of the earth... Genesis 12:3, Acts 3:24-25 Matt 6:10