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COVID Mandates in Retreat: Needle Nazis Pull Back as Canadian Truckers Stand Their Ground
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192 views • February 08, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Parliament and again slandered Canadian truckers as bigots, hate-mongers, and threats to the nation’s democratic order. Meanwhile, premiers of numerous Canadian provinces announced they plan to end various China virus mandates.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/8/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/8/22
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