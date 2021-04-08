Earth has a very long extraterrestrial history with military industrial complex from ancient mythology of unrequited love and caprice.



The matriarchal Universe was founded as a household between Lyra and Vega races. A third Vegan eccentric man Nokodemion was jealous and created a patriarchal spirit form in 9.6 billion BC.



The first Nokodemion died, and successive inheritors of managerial position "Nokodemion" of the Akashic Records Arahat Athersata, continued with chauvinism and autocratic supremacism.



The Nazi spirit form was created in 69 million BC and caused murderous Codex from colonies in Antarctica, Mars and Malona. The souls of the warriors are burdened with guilt and bounded to return on Sol, for balancing the Codex among the murderers and victims, as energy function.



After Atlantis, Nokodemion created 7 prophets for assistance with the Codex mission and religious banking and military industrial hegemony. Jesus was prophet Immanuel, murderer from Antarctica, with Codex for banking from Nibiru and Orion.



Jesus was Caesarion, son of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar from the Roman Empire. Cleopatra had a "walk-in" admirer Apollodorus who brought her in a carpet to Julius, for the birth of Jesus. Adolf Hitler was a "walk-in" for Nokodemion with unrequited caprice for Nefertiti.



The Second Coming of Jesus Christ was planned for the spirit of Muhammad and the Henoch prophecies. The residing Nokodemion is a Draconian man without ancient mythology and unrequited caprice for Queen.



The Bible prophecies predict New Earth on Mars and artificial Universe with artificial Suns from the Great Reset (China, Germany). The Henoch prophecies predict nuclear World War III and ice age.



Nuclear wars and inhibition demote the mineral composition of DNA, for high order reasoning and manifestation. Humanity lost 4 minerals of copper, zinc, iron and magnesium, and has oxygen for crystalline genotype and Akashic Records. World War III is a risk for humanity, lifeforms and all future Universes.



Nazi prophecies must stop and scientists must focus on recreation of new Universe with a love story, spectacle and mythology.