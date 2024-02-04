Create New Account
2006 Dream Iran bombed(remix in HD): Suicide Bombers/Martial Law- unprepared church lashes out
Berean Builder Ministries
A Dream in 2006 of Bombing of Iran with then classified place and weapon of nuclear bunker busters. Resulting attack brings world wide Jihad and Martial Law in North America. Churches blast Pastors for not preparing them.


Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/mi...

on our website you can financially support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble , our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

Rumble where all 50 videos are: https://rumble.com/c/c-361675

YouTube channel: @bereanbuilderministries

TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ

TWITTER a.k.a X : https://twitter.com/berean_builders

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless


Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]

false flag obama soldier military jesus testimony mind control prophetic tribulation judgement invasion giants persecution underground antichrist martial law angels revival vision abiding iran bombed

