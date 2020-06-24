Optimizing the KelTec SU16c with Tech Sights...and little else.

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Xtreme Precision 1/2-28 .620" OD, Black Fluted, 5/8 Long, Thread Protector
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Burris FastFire III
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5.56/223 iTarget Training Laser
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Badlands Fieldcraft 10 C's of Survivability
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Leatherman Crunch
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Paracord
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Survival Tent
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Water Bottle/Container
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Compass
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Canvass Sail Needle
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Klarus E1 EDC Light
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Cotton Shemagh Arab Military Keffiyeh Tactical Desert Scarf Wrap
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Gorilla Tape
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Bunkerkings Elbow Pads
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