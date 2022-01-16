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Marcha de CONUVIVE Loja, Ecuador
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31 views • January 16, 2022
Cienes de personas salieron a marchar en proclamación de sus derechos consitucionales de rechazar inyecciones experimentales en Loja Ecuador. Felicitaciones a los que organizaron y participaron en este event pacífico de concientizar al pueblo Ecuatoriano a la agenda globalista.
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