Silent War Ep. 6129: Anti White Agenda in Education, Medicine. Rittenhouse & 2A. CDC/Fauci Admit Vax is Crap

In this episode of The Silent War-Rittenhouse Prosecutor Claims Teen 'Lost The Right To Self-Defense' By Carrying Gun.Poland Braces for Attack by Migrants Who Have Been “Weaponized” By Belarus and Are besieging the Border.Poland Says 50 Migrants Broke Through Border "By Force" As Warsaw Urges NATO Help.New Reports Show Military Families Are Included in List of 14,000 Americans Left Behind in Afghanistan.AZ State Rep. Joseph Chaplik Holds Presser With Parents Targeted in “HITLIST”- Says Democrats Are Weaponizing Education To Target Republicans.House Republicans Obtain Whistleblower Docs Showing FBI Used Counterterrorism Unit to Add “Threat Tags” to Parents – Contradicting Garland’s Sworn Testimony.CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19.Dr. Fauci Admits Vaccines Did Not Work as Advertised and that Vaccinated Are in Great Danger Today.Texas HHS DENIES Monoclonal Antibody Treatments For Whites.Wisconsin Election Officials Admitted to Telling Election Officials to Break the Law Before 2020 Presidential Election, Caught on Video.And a CBS whistleblower exposing the end of objectivism in Fake News ReEducation Courses.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat