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Silent War Ep. 6129: Anti White Agenda in Education, Medicine. Rittenhouse & 2A. CDC/Fauci Admit Vax is Crap
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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61 views • November 17, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Rittenhouse Prosecutor Claims Teen 'Lost The Right To Self-Defense' By Carrying Gun.

Poland Braces for Attack by Migrants Who Have Been “Weaponized” By Belarus and Are besieging the Border.

Poland Says 50 Migrants Broke Through Border "By Force" As Warsaw Urges NATO Help.

New Reports Show Military Families Are Included in List of 14,000 Americans Left Behind in Afghanistan.

AZ State Rep. Joseph Chaplik Holds Presser With Parents Targeted in “HITLIST”- Says Democrats Are Weaponizing Education To Target Republicans.

House Republicans Obtain Whistleblower Docs Showing FBI Used Counterterrorism Unit to Add “Threat Tags” to Parents – Contradicting Garland’s Sworn Testimony.

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci Admits Vaccines Did Not Work as Advertised and that Vaccinated Are in Great Danger Today.

Texas HHS DENIES Monoclonal Antibody Treatments For Whites.

Wisconsin Election Officials Admitted to Telling Election Officials to Break the Law Before 2020 Presidential Election, Caught on Video.

And a CBS whistleblower exposing the end of objectivism in Fake News ReEducation Courses.

All of this, and more.

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