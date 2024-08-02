BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Make WORSHIP your weapon | Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
5 views • 9 months ago

Make WORSHIP your weapon

Prophetic Time | 31 July 2024 | Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/XXK9aihYyg4


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/FdPYIx5cENA


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/sqKPXXuI1Go


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/pz8RpdZOKiU


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/i-qFlQveZKo


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://linktr.ee/berachahpropheticmi...


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://bit.ly/TamilMessages


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://bit.ly/HindiMessages


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store:

http://bit.ly/BPM-App


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachah@icici


http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

