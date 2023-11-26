Russian soldiers find and pull to safety an abandoned, wounded AFU soldier during the fighting near Artyomovsk

Russian soldiers pull out an injured AFU soldier during the fighting near Artyomovsk. The Russian solder asked him where his muzzle compensator was on the AK. It didn't have one.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.