Chuck Schumer's Former Nat'l Press Sec, Andrew Koneschusky, Caught In Pedophile Sting!

Former National Press Sec. For Chuck Schumer Caught In Pedophile Sting by PREDADOR DC! 💥🔥💥 Actual footage

Andrew Koneschusky, the former national press secretary for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was recently caught red-handed in a sting operation conducted by a citizen-led group known as Predator DC, with Koneschusky having reportedly coordinated a meet-up with whom he believed to be an underage boy for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity.





A string of explicit text messages between Koneschusky and the decoy exposed some alarming exchanges where Koneschusky was asking the decoy to “shave” his rearend and to “not to eat a big meal before bottoming.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's former national press secretary Andrew Koneschusky was busted by Predator DC coming to meet a decoy he believed to be an underaged teen boy for sex, bringing drugs. This came after a long string of extremely explicit messages with the decoy posing as an underaged teen.

Support Predator DC's important mission at https://PredatorDC.com

Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe

Join Our Community Of Patriots: https://redvoicemedia.net/community









