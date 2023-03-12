Create New Account
Chuck Schumer's Former Nat'l Press Sec, Andrew Koneschusky, Caught In Pedophile Sting!
199 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Former National Press Sec. For Chuck Schumer Caught In Pedophile Sting by PREDADOR DC! 💥🔥💥 Actual footage

Andrew Koneschusky, the former national press secretary for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was recently caught red-handed in a sting operation conducted by a citizen-led group known as Predator DC, with Koneschusky having reportedly coordinated a meet-up with whom he believed to be an underage boy for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity.


A string of explicit text messages between Koneschusky and the decoy exposed some alarming exchanges where Koneschusky was asking the decoy to “shave” his rearend and to “not to eat a big meal before bottoming.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's former national press secretary Andrew Koneschusky was busted by Predator DC coming to meet a decoy he believed to be an underaged teen boy for sex, bringing drugs. This came after a long string of extremely explicit messages with the decoy posing as an underaged teen.

Keywords
chuck schumerandrew koneschuskypredator dcpedophile sting opformer pres sec

