Chuck Schumer's Former Nat'l Press Sec, Andrew Koneschusky, Caught In Pedophile Sting!

Former National Press Sec. For Chuck Schumer Caught In Pedophile Sting by PREDADOR DC! 💥🔥💥 Actual footage
Andrew Koneschusky, the former national press secretary for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was recently caught red-handed in a sting operation conducted by a citizen-led group known as Predator DC, with Koneschusky having reportedly coordinated a meet-up with whom he believed to be an underage boy for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity.
A string of explicit text messages between Koneschusky and the decoy exposed some alarming exchanges where Koneschusky was asking the decoy to “shave” his rearend and to “not to eat a big meal before bottoming.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's former national press secretary Andrew Koneschusky was busted by Predator DC coming to meet a decoy he believed to be an underaged teen boy for sex, bringing drugs. This came after a long string of extremely explicit messages with the decoy posing as an underaged teen.
