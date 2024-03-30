Rare High-Quality Footage: Disc-Shaped UFO Sighting Above Hawaii, 2019





Our team presents a rare and exceptionally high-quality (zoomed) footage of a disc-shaped UFO flying above Hawaii in 2019. A group of people were astonished by the craft, which appeared to be absolutely not of this world.





Our team took the time to examine the footage, and we did not observe any evidence of video manipulation. The operator remains undisclosed.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, UFO, UAP, High quality, HD, Aliens, Hawaii, disc, saucer, free energy,