Rare High-Quality Footage: Disc-Shaped UFO Sighting Above Hawaii, 2019
Our team presents a rare and exceptionally high-quality (zoomed) footage of a disc-shaped UFO flying above Hawaii in 2019. A group of people were astonished by the craft, which appeared to be absolutely not of this world.
Our team took the time to examine the footage, and we did not observe any evidence of video manipulation. The operator remains undisclosed.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, UFO, UAP, High quality, HD, Aliens, Hawaii, disc, saucer, free energy,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.