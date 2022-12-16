Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Be Not Afraid - Sasha Latypova
16 views
channel image
Rounding the Earth
Published Yesterday |

Watch the full discussion with Sasha here: https://rumble.com/v20krs8-rte-discussions-16-examining-dod-involvement-in-the-pandemic-w-sasha-latypo.html


Read "Be Not Afraid" on Sasha's Substack: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/be-not-afraid


Join our Locals community: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/


Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/


Support us by checking out our sponsor page:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners


Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605


Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8


YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2V_2S02t-F69FZdFRlMXw


Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth


BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/


Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth


Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/


Visit the Campfire Wiki:

https://www.campfire.wiki/

Keywords
fearmilitarybiblegodjesuschristianchristianitygovernmentbiblicallordrtepaintingliondanielmrnalions densasha latypovamathew crawfordrounding the earthbe not afraid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket