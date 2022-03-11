End Times Church in Bible Prophecy

Genesis 2:23 And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.Ephesians 5:31 For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh.32 This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church.In the above verses Ephesians 5:31 to 32, Paul the Apostle of Christ who did an outstanding work plowing the fields of the Gentiles and planting the seed of the Gospel, is revealing to us a "great Mystery". Please note, this is not just a mystery but a great Mystery. This is something big, hidden and not easily understood, a secret which was revealed by the Holy Spirit.2 Corinthians 11:3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.4 For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him.Again the Apostle Paul wrote about Genesis Chapter 2 and this time he directly compared the Church to Eve as she is being deceived by the Serpent. He is afraid, "lest by any means", the Church would be corrupted by false prophets to receive not the real Jesus but a fake one that would be preached in a false Gospel.This is as if the Apostle Paul could see the future as he was writing these words, he also pointed out this was prophesied long time ago in Genesis the first book of the Bible, how the Church would be deceived into accepting to be marked with the spirit of the Devil.Proverbs 30:20Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eateth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness.Today in many Churches can be openly seen, devotees manifesting strange spirits, violently shaking, wildly gesticulating, laughing, barking, roaring and rolling on the floor of the tabernacles of deceit, whole Congregations being intoxicated with the wine of the Vineyard of spiritual adultery and harlotry. With a wide open mouth, the Church has eaten the fruit of the forbidden Tree of Genesis.In these Sanctuaries, false Gospel Businessmen are not casting out demons, they are deceiving their adepts so they can be possessed by demons. In Matthew 12, when the Pharisees said about Christ casting out demons, "This fellow doth not cast out devils, but by Beelzebub the prince of the devils", Christ replied to them:Mattew 12:33 Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit.Proverbs 11:30The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.Revelation 2:7He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God.The Church, the Woman, Eve, has long rejected the Tree of Life which is Christ. She has eaten the fruit of the tree whose roots are firmly and deeply implanted in hell. She has soiled her bed with many lovers from the lowest Hell. Following the footsteps of Jerusalem in 70 AD, the Church is being judged by almighty God for her Whoredom.Deuteronomy 32:32 For their vine is of the vine of Sodom, and of the fields of Gomorrah: their grapes are grapes of gall, their clusters are bitter:33 Their wine is the poison of dragons, and the cruel venom of asps.Genesis 2:17But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: FOR IN THE DAY THAT THOU EATEST THEREOF THOU SHALT SURELY DIE.You are invited to watch these videos, to see with your own eyes and hear with your own ears, how the Church is manifesting the spirit of the Serpent:What kind of Anointing is this?Anointed Man spins upside down in the Air - SHOCKING VIDEOAnointed Lady tried to perform a Striptease? SHOCKING VIDEONot the Vaccine, did you take the REAL Mark of the Beast? SHOCKING VIDEOShocking Anointing Manifestations - MUST WATCHBishop T. D. Jakes: "Witches in the Pulpit all over America" - SHOCKING VIDEOYou do not kike to click on Links, search the Titles on Brighteon.