"Brad Hazzard, health minister" is Prince Alexander of Schaumberg-Lippe

All parents, please watch, please check the contents, I acknowledge it is your right and please discuss, please share and do not give over your children to these people. Treat these uploads and any media as unproven until you test and check for your self because your children's lives depend on that way of thinking.

The broadcast aired last week calling on Australian parents by this expert mask wearing, fake name using "health" minister to have children get a fake vaccine in Sydney's Qudos arena are not vaccines, just like he, "Brad Hazzard", the name - 2 types of names, 2 types of vaccines, true or false - is a false name, a pseudonym. If we don't ask or we get it wrong then two world wars, 911, millions dead by fake vaccines etc, etc. Please also note the satanic symbology referred to.

"Royals" are taught the lie of the divine right of monarchy that they cannot be held to account, like the prima nocta lie.

Every parent has the right to be lethal injection hesitant and that we don't ask politicians and ministers for any ID is as great a threat to children as is their global eugenics plan. So ask.

Again, it is your right to check this upload and in light of these unconfirmed reports of effectively murdered children, I will later address an earlier upload on fake name "Brad Hazzard" that I have temporarily removed. The attack on children is by the BAR association, big pharma, corporate media that is never under oath for any content, the fake royals and the fake charities. Thank you very much for the Health Ranger report on this Qudos arena story.