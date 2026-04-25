Blazing FIRE engulfed the US's most Advanced Destroyer just a day before its deployment to a WARZONE

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It is reported that the fire started during the integration of missiles on this destroyer before it was sent to the Middle East. At the moment, the US Navy is investigating the incident and trying to determine the true causes of the fire. It is worth noting that over the past 45 days, this latest destroyer has become the third American warship to sustain fire-related damage. In early March and mid-April, fires broke out on the aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisehower. .................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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