The Post-Americans

The Slow Murder Of America

* Our gubment is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces.

* The constitution is silly putty to the regime.

* They no longer hide their desire for a global order.

* Decisions will be made for you by faceless bureaucrats.

* Lack of honest press has hastened our decline.

* Defenders of the ‘norms’ seek to trample them.

* The post-America they crave is one of misery.

* Regime: lower your expectations until they vanish.

* Which America will emerge from this era?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 10 August 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6310713238112

