The Post-Americans

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The Slow Murder Of America
* Our gubment is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces.
* The constitution is silly putty to the regime.
* They no longer hide their desire for a global order.
* Decisions will be made for you by faceless bureaucrats.
* Lack of honest press has hastened our decline.
* Defenders of the ‘norms’ seek to trample them.
* The post-America they crave is one of misery.
* Regime: lower your expectations until they vanish.
* Which America will emerge from this era?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 10 August 2022