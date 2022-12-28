With Title 42 in Place, ILLEGAL Migrants Weigh Hard Choices | REUTERS

Reuters: Illegal Venezuelan migrants gathered at the U.S. - Mexico border said on Tuesday (December 27) that they were considering their next steps, but remained hopeful about crossing the border after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to keep Trump-era restrictions in place for now. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
