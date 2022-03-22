DEVOLVED, Vol 1 - A Fortified Election, by Adam Riva & Patel Patriot, 28 Dec 2021

𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗗 | 𝗩𝗼𝗹 1 - 𝗔 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗮 & 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁, 28 𝗗𝗲𝗰 2021Adam Riva has his own subscription based website:Dauntless DialoguePatel Patriot has a new series of video presentations called "DEVOLVED". He is working with one Adam Riva, who started the series and is now working with Patel in the issuance of the series. It seems there is no written version of this series, just the video version. Patel & Adam estimate this new series will be about 6 to 8 videos, likely published about one month apart.DEVOLVED, Vol 1 asks "What evidence does the public have that indicates the 2020 US presidential election was rigged? How was it stolen? And by whom? Who are the chief conspirators in this so called ‘Deep State’ ? What are their allegiances? And how have they evaded prosecution thus far? Are the walls of justice finally closing in on America’s most prolific crime families?”This video explains its relationship with Patel's Devolution series: " … has explored the legitimacy of Joseph Biden's presidency. Patel Patriot has largely devoted his substack to questioning the possibility of White Hats in the intelligence and military sectors of our government, shifting into a legal process of removing the Commander-in-Chief from his position as a last resort to save the republic from a coup, a process known as ‘Devolution’. The Devolution series seldomly descends into conjecture or opinion. It avoids hearsay from anonymous sources. Rather it weaves together publicly available and verified data points to support the hypothesis that history is in the making, as titanic events transpire behind the scenes. Out of respect for the author of this article series, this video series will stick very closely to the original text, only making minor adjustments for the sake of clarity, relevance for time’s sake.”This video further gives the history of the 2020 US presidential election and the effect of the pandemic on that election.