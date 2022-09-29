9/29/22 Power of the Living Word with AxeTruth and Pastor Shadilay

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AxeTruth now streams LIVE on Rumble, Odysee and theFoxHole.app! Please watch him there and show support for him!
Axe also streams a multiple other platforms like Dlive, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Vaughn Live, FC2, Afreeka TV. Please his website at https://AxeTruth.com to find out more info.
He does a regular show during the evenings. Please sign up to the newsletter at https://AxeTruth.com to be notified of those.
You can support Axe by purchasing AxeTruth gear at https://shop.axetruth.com and find Axe's banned Kill Aid gear at https://riseattireusa.com/intl/axetruth/
Visit https://AxeTruth.com for his short content pieces, replays and live show schedule.