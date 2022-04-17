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US Government Releases This Secret Inflation Number & It’s Higher Than Anyone Thought It Would Be
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602 views • April 17, 2022
Tobias Burns from The Hill reports, Wholesale prices jumped 1.4 percent in March from February to hit a record 11.2 percent annual increase, as widespread inflation affecting the US economy shows no signs of letting up.
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