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Alert! COVID-19 Widespread PCR Test a Profiteering Fraud!
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382 views • October 06, 2020
Alert! COVID-19 Widespread PCR Test a Profiteering Fraud! Don't be fooled!
Leftist-California based profiteering globalist Visby Medical is ready to victimize Alert! Americans and Israelis in a massive scale of fraud! See what a nurse, fearful for her life, reveals about the serious inaccuracy of PCR testing! PCR is the gold standard in scam diagnostic testing. Backed by the corrupt criminal-complicit FDA! Don't fall for it! Expose it!
Leftist-California based profiteering globalist Visby Medical is ready to victimize Alert! Americans and Israelis in a massive scale of fraud! See what a nurse, fearful for her life, reveals about the serious inaccuracy of PCR testing! PCR is the gold standard in scam diagnostic testing. Backed by the corrupt criminal-complicit FDA! Don't fall for it! Expose it!
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