The Gospel as Revealed to Maria Valtorta w Fr Daniel-Maria: Sacrifice the Secular this Lent!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Mother & Refuge of the End Times

Feb 7, 2024


In the final volume of the Poem of the Man God, Jesus presents a powerful parable about "the island of spirituality," how important it is to remain on this island, which represents a closeness to God and effort to grow in spirituality and spiritual practices while leaving the distractions of the world. Here we consider how to implement the teachings of this parable to have a spiritually transformative Lent as the sacred, penitential season approaches.


Read Volume 10 of The Poem here:

https://www.memaria.net/eBooks/Maria_Valtorta_vol_10_English.pdf


See more from Fr Daniel-Maria @FrDanielMaria


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WTt5UEQpRM

Keywords
catholicsacrificesecularchallengesparabledistractionslentmaria valtortamother and refugefr daniel mariapoem of the man godfalse tabernaclesisland of spiritualitycloseness to god

