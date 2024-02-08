The Gospel as Revealed to Maria Valtorta w Fr Daniel-Maria: Sacrifice the Secular this Lent!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 7, 2024
In the final volume of the Poem of the Man God, Jesus presents a powerful parable about "the island of spirituality," how important it is to remain on this island, which represents a closeness to God and effort to grow in spirituality and spiritual practices while leaving the distractions of the world. Here we consider how to implement the teachings of this parable to have a spiritually transformative Lent as the sacred, penitential season approaches.
Read Volume 10 of The Poem here:
https://www.memaria.net/eBooks/Maria_Valtorta_vol_10_English.pdf
