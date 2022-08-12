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Black Prince of P-russia & Pharaoh's Peoples Product - PPP
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
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139 views • August 12, 2022

I fought twice against the Russian army, once in Angola in 1981 with the SADF and once in Afghanistan in 1985 doing stuff for the Government; we used to call the Ruskies the baby killers, because this is what I saw with my own eyes. I saw Ruskie soldiers being drunk all the time, bad undisciplined soldiers, who don't maintain their oldfashioned bad equipment, and I saw those tough Ruskie soldiers cry and tremble, when we imprisoned them with the SADF, before we smoked them - same thing in Trashcannistan. This is from my own personal experience from when I was way younger. Every time we had some bigmouthed wannabees in the regiment, we knew, these were the ones having a meltdown first and tremble away . . . . just like those Ruskie baby killers. Prince Putin of Prussia: Prussia was an enormous Military Empire in the 18th and 19th century and has mysteriously disappeared. Now they're back again in P-Russia with their Black Prince of the Teutonic Knights the President of P-russia Vladimir Putin, as the Teutonic Knights were the forebearers of the Prussian Empire after the Teutonic principles laid down by the Knights Templars. Prussian Putin will try to destroy the homogeneous nature of the Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe. The Ukrainians have Nationalist groups like the Azov regiment, but the real Nazis here are Prussian Putin with his Wagner group; there is a big difference between Nazis and Nationalists, whereas Nationalists are for the European peoples and Nazis against the Europeans, and in history Hitler's Nazis had infiltrated and taken over the Nationalist movement of the German workers and turned it around against the German people - same as Putin does. The enemy within always uses the same techniques, and it's getting kind of boring. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZPUF... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=709UE... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3xB0... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTvHD... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gIE9... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SOh1... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5nM2... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2YsW... https://www.youtube.com/c/JuliaValova... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbpK_... https://www.youtube.com/c/ElectricLif... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfch... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDEQV... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5nM2...

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vladimir putinrussiaswitzerlandswissprussiateutonic knightsukraine warsaint george
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