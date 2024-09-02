Are We Apathetic or Proactive Towards the Needs of the Persecuted Church - Ryan Brown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One in seven Christians worldwide are persecuted because of their faith, and Ryan Brown explains the important role of the church to provide comfort, care, and assistance to those brothers and sisters who are suffering. Ryan is the president and CEO of Open Doors USA, a ministry providing assistance to Christians around the globe suffering tyrannical oppression from governments or hostile groups in places like North Korea and Nigeria. His organization even provides a World Watch List, which provides the top 50 countries where Christians face the highest level of persecution for their faith in Jesus. Americans have a hard time understanding just how intensely the rest of the world is persecuted for something as simple as owning a Bible.
TAKEAWAYS
North Korea is one of the harshest places for a Christian to live - simply owning a Bible can result in lifelong imprisonment and death
In the United States, Christians’ barrier to being effective missionaries is often our own luxurious safety and comfort
The enemy will do whatever he can to strike fear and intimidation into the heart of the church
Giving and donating to organizations like Open Doors USA is a critical part of providing assistance to those who are suffering
