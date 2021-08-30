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IVERMECTIN Japan Prevention and Treatment Choice - Japan Government News
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4580 views • August 30, 2021
JAPAN REJECTS COVID JAB RECOMMENDS IVERMECTIN 26aug2021
japan recalls 1.63 million doses of modern covid vaccine due to foreign material contaminated: magnetic liquid metal COVID-19 vaccines and now recommend treatment over vaccines. IVERMECTIN is their prime choice for protection and treatment.
japan recalls 1.63 million doses of modern covid vaccine due to foreign material contaminated: magnetic liquid metal COVID-19 vaccines and now recommend treatment over vaccines. IVERMECTIN is their prime choice for protection and treatment.
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