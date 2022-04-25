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Euroic Solutions
Euroicism
Euroicism
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120 views • April 25, 2022
Our race is facing genocide via demographic replacement on a global scale. We cannot expect governments, presidents, prime ministers or politicians to solve this problem for us. They will not drive out the invaders. They have no intention or desire to liberate our countries and save our race from extinction. On the contrary, these governments and politicians are entirely under the control of our globalist enemies who want nothing more than the complete and total annihilation of the European race. They have actively orchestrated every deliberate and premeditated policy of population replacement against us. They have implemented every order and imposed every command handed down to them by their globalist overlords and controllers.

Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Keywords
free speechcivil warrace warpoliticshitlerreligionwarnwoww3mainstream mediaphilosophyww2nationalismmulticulturalismanti-vaxxerdemographicsgeneticsanti-vaxhitler was rightanti-globalismwhite-nationalismdissident rightethno-nationalismeurope for europeansanti-globalist
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