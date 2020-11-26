Emergency Update, Nov. 26th - The Flynn Pardon

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If there were ever a maneuver that could be characterized as "unleashing the Kraken," this is it: President Trump just pardoned Gen. Michael Flynn, who was framed and vilified by the corrupt, treasonous deep state because Flynn refused to betray his country and serve as Obama's puppet.
Flynn is now a free man, and all the efforts of the deep state to completely destroy him have failed. But that's only a tiny slice of the real story that's unfolding here. The far bigger story is that Flynn is being put back into play at the DoD, working alongside Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Chris Miller (now the Secretary of Defense) to deploy all available DoD resources to take down deep state traitors and defend the American republic against its domestic enemies.
Read more at http://NewsTarget.com
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