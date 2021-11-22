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Strain Hunters - Purveyors of Fine Landraces. We will be featuring portions of their high quality videos for our Cannabis Tours here in Medellin.
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10 views • November 22, 2021
Talk about perfect timing. We have using seeds from the Greenhouse Seed Co for about 4 years. The Strain Hunters have produced two recent videos , one of Colombia , that is over the top. And we can use them in our cannabis tours. I learned so much from watching them . Hopefully you will too ! I did not realize how dangerous Colombia can be if you are in the wrong area. And this is when it was illegal . Now Cannabis is legal for personal consumption.
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