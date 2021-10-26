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Craig "Sawman" Sawyer shares his Life, Love for Jesus Christ, ContraLand & Sets the Record Straight
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60 views • October 26, 2021
Decorated Marine & Navy SEAL Veteran & founder of Vets4ChildRescue.org shares about his life, his love for Jesus Christ and speaks the truth about the unjust and unfounded lies yielded against him. We share the factual evidence of his work against pedophiles and his continued effort to do the work the Lord has called him to.
Please visit www.Vets4ChildRescue.org
Contralandmovie.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
Please visit www.Vets4ChildRescue.org
Contralandmovie.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
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