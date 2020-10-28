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BC COUNCIL REJECTS MANDATORY MASK MANDATE YET LIMITS GUESTS IN PRIVATE HOMES TO SIX!!!
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71 views • October 28, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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A new health order in BC now limits guests in private homes to six people! "This order limits gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household, plus your safe six," Henry said. "This is going to be a challenge more for some people than others, but this is something we need to do together as a community so we can get through the coming respiratory season." Meanwhile council at city hall rejected a motion for mandatory masks on all city workers choosing to “strongly encourage” mask wearing instead! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada about the new rule for private homes and also how she successfully informed city council that mandating masks is a bad idea that needs to be rejected!

To learn more from Odessa from Liberty Talk Canada visit:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LibertyTalkCanada/videos
And
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Keywords
sciencemaskcanadafraudagenda 2030testscambill gatesmandatebcpress for truthpressfortruth6 peopleodessa orlewicz
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