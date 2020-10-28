BC COUNCIL REJECTS MANDATORY MASK MANDATE YET LIMITS GUESTS IN PRIVATE HOMES TO SIX!!!

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pressfortruth
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A new health order in BC now limits guests in private homes to six people! "This order limits gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household, plus your safe six," Henry said. "This is going to be a challenge more for some people than others, but this is something we need to do together as a community so we can get through the coming respiratory season." Meanwhile council at city hall rejected a motion for mandatory masks on all city workers choosing to “strongly encourage” mask wearing instead! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada about the new rule for private homes and also how she successfully informed city council that mandating masks is a bad idea that needs to be rejected!
To learn more from Odessa from Liberty Talk Canada visit:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LibertyTalkCanada/videos
And
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
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