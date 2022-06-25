Answered Prayers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Win Was 50 Years In The Making
* Roe was a flawed creation from the start.
* It’s jarring to see how many people are upset that more babies will live.
* [Bidan]’s comments inflammatory and full of lies.
* When the left doesn’t get their way, cities are boarded up.
* Donald Trump made this day possible; he and McConnell kept their promise on justices.
* This decision rights a 50-year wrong.
* Pro-life movement refused to quit.
* Prayers worked and life won.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 24 June 2022