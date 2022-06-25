Answered Prayers

This Win Was 50 Years In The Making

* Roe was a flawed creation from the start.

* It’s jarring to see how many people are upset that more babies will live.

* [Bidan]’s comments inflammatory and full of lies.

* When the left doesn’t get their way, cities are boarded up.

* Donald Trump made this day possible; he and McConnell kept their promise on justices.

* This decision rights a 50-year wrong.

* Pro-life movement refused to quit.

* Prayers worked and life won.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 24 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308490136112

