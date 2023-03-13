https://gettr.com/post/p2bbf0w8f0f
2023.03.13 The vast majority of Silicon Valley Bank's clients are collaborators of the Communist Party, and its collapse means that all their money has been wiped out.
硅谷银行的绝大多数的客户都是共产党的合作者，它的倒闭意味着这些人的钱都灰飞烟灭了。
