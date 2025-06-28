Russian MoD releases strike compilation video after freeing key DPR settlement

The footage shows precision artillery and air strikes on Ukrainian fortified positions, emplacements, tanks and troops in both daylight and nighttime conditions, and Russian troops holding flags in liberated areas.

The MoD earlier reported that Russian forces had liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Zirka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, saying precision strikes had hit 142 targets.

ANOTHER Donetsk Republic village under Russian control says MoD

Troops proudly hold up flags in liberated Chernovaya Zirka

After raining down rockets and blasting Ukrainian positions apart