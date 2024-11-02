⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (2 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, 107th, 116th, and 129th territorial defence brigades close to Glubokoye, Volchansk, Stroeyevka, and Perovskoye (Kharkov reg).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade was repelled. The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 troops and two motor vehicles. One field ammo depot was destroyed.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces liberated Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov reg).

Russian troops hit units of the 14th, 44th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brig of the AFU and 1st National Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Golubovka (Kharkov reg),

Stelmakhovka, Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry. One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

AFU losses up to 470 troops, a tank, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, four motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artill syst, a U.S.-made 122-mm M198 howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. Two ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the tactical position. Russian units hit formations of 24th, 72nd, 33rd mech'd brigs and 79th Air Assault Brig of the AFU near Chasov Yar, Yelizavetovka, Kurakhovo, and Dalneye of the DPR. One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 800 troops, ten motor vehics, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artillery syst, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Tsentr GOFs liberated Kurakhovka of the DPR.

Russian units engaged manpower and materiel of 23rd Mech'd Brig, 59th Motor'd Infantry Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 35th Marine Brigade, 101st and 109th territorial defence brigades close to Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Voznesenka, Sukhaya Balka, and Druzhba (Donetsk People's Republic). Five AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 535 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a 152-mm Dana self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm Msta-B self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm D-20 self-propelled artillery system, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

Vostok GOFs' units continued advancing to the depths of the enemy's defence. Russian troops hit formations of 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig, 152nd Jaeger Brig, 48th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, 21st Natl Guard Brig close to Razdolnoye, Velikaya Novoselka, Uspenovka, Makarovka, and Oktyabr (DPR).

AFU lost up to 115 troops, an infantry fighting vehic, 3 armoured fighting vehics, ten motor vehics, a U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill syst, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer. 3 field ammo depots were destroyed.

Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of 110th, 117th mech'd brigs, 141st Infantry Brig, 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, 121st, 124th, and 126th territorial def brigs close to Novodanilovka, Stepnoye, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), Veletenskoye, Sadovoye, Krupitsa, and Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 65 troops, 3 motor vehics, a Grad MLRS combat vehic, a 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. 1 ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️Opr'l-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the RU GOFs engaged the power infrastructure facility used for the AFU, the Kraken nationalist formation command post, the infrastructure of a military airfield, a fuel base of the AFU, a workshop for the production of strike UAVs, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 149 areas.

▫️Russian air defence systs shot down four U.S.-made ATACMS opr'l-tactical missiles, 3 French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and 50 aircraft-type UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,169 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,023 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,484 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,176 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,930 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



