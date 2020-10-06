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Ivor Cummins with Julia Hartley-Brewer -- Know the Covid-19 truth in less than 10 minutes!
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57 views • October 06, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/EKFe0-iL1kw
On Julie Hartley-Brewer's fantastic TalkRadio current affairs show this morning, compressing a lot of perspective on this viral issue into a tight 10 minute slot.
No-one has a monopoly on the truth - but let's bring some PERSPECTIVE and PROPORTIONALITY back...before we ruin our society like vandals.
NOTE: Ivor Cummins' research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
On Julie Hartley-Brewer's fantastic TalkRadio current affairs show this morning, compressing a lot of perspective on this viral issue into a tight 10 minute slot.
No-one has a monopoly on the truth - but let's bring some PERSPECTIVE and PROPORTIONALITY back...before we ruin our society like vandals.
NOTE: Ivor Cummins' research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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