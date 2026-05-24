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The Bond Market Is Flashing a Warning: Gold and Silver Are Listening
The Morgan Report
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The Bond Market Is Flashing a Warning: Gold and Silver Are Listening | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan’s weekly perspective centers on one major idea: the financial world is moving from institutional trust toward tangible value, real assets, and financial autonomy.

He begins with precious metals, noting that gold and silver remain in wide trading ranges despite global geopolitical stress. Gold is still historically strong, holding price levels that would have seemed extraordinary only a few years ago. Morgan sees this as evidence that central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and the public are increasingly questioning the long-term purchasing power of paper currencies. Silver remains frustrating, but its underlying case is intact. The physical market is tight, industrial demand from solar, electronics, AI infrastructure, and electrification continues to grow, and silver retains its rare dual role as both a monetary metal and a strategic industrial material.

He then shifts to the bond market, calling it the most important market in the world. His concern is that governments are trapped by excessive debt. Higher interest rates threaten governments, corporations, real estate, and consumers, but aggressively lowering rates risks reigniting inflation and damaging confidence in the debt system. Morgan argues this is not a normal business-cycle correction but a “credibility cycle,” where markets begin questioning who will finance massive deficits indefinitely. Foreign buyers are less willing, central banks are diversifying reserves, and private markets are demanding higher yields, creating stress across stocks, currencies, real estate, and society.

A major theme is the growing intersection of artificial intelligence, digital identity, central bank digital currencies, and financial surveillance. Morgan argues that AI is not merely about productivity but could become a mechanism of financial control if merged with digital compliance systems. In that world, finance becomes conditional rather than simply transactional, with spending and financial behavior potentially monitored, scored, restricted, or incentivized automatically. This is why he believes sound money matters more than ever. Gold and silver, in his view, represent financial autonomy outside centralized digital systems.

His closing takeaway is that trust in institutions is becoming scarce, and this shift favors real assets, tangible value, and decentralized wealth preservation. Gold, silver, and the bond market are already signaling this transition, while the broader public has not yet fully caught up.

At the end, Morgan briefly promotes a fuel additive called One Tank, saying he uses it personally in small engines, diesel vehicles, and gas vehicles. He claims it has helped with mileage, cleaner engine performance, reduced maintenance, and problems caused by poor-quality gasoline, especially in lawn equipment and small motors.

Watch this video on The Bond Market Is Flashing a Warning: Gold and Silver Are Listening, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Bond Market Is Flashing a Warning: Gold and Silver Are Listening.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

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