© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE: MONKEYPOX already War-Gamed out by the Elites LAST Year in live "Simulation!"
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • May 27, 2022
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview with two individuals who have been heavily damaged and disabled by the jab. Their lives have been destroyed yet they're simply called "crazy" by doctors. Must-watch and share interviews!
Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the truth about the Monkeypox craze and how the same big players who simulated Covid-19 in a tabletop exercise came together LAST year in the same live simulation for Monkeypox. Plus how the Monkeypox is just a coverup for Vaccine-induced AIDS and symptoms, and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!
DeAnna Lorraine
PARLER: @RealDeAnnaLorraine
www.DeannaLorraine.com
Best-Selling Author, Taking Back America
Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the truth about the Monkeypox craze and how the same big players who simulated Covid-19 in a tabletop exercise came together LAST year in the same live simulation for Monkeypox. Plus how the Monkeypox is just a coverup for Vaccine-induced AIDS and symptoms, and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!
DeAnna Lorraine
PARLER: @RealDeAnnaLorraine
www.DeannaLorraine.com
Best-Selling Author, Taking Back America
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.