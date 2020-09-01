AVOID CONTACT TRACING AND DISAPPEAR WHEN OUT WITH YOUR PHONE WITH THE PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR!!!

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pressfortruth
Click here to pre order your PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR: https://pressfortruth.ca/pftprivacyprotector/
Protect your privacy and your health with the PFT Privacy Protector! The PFT Privacy Protector is a faraday cage for your phone, it blocks out all in coming and outgoing EMF signals including RFID, NFC, Cellular, GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth! Airplane mode will not prevent your smartphone’s GPS from tracking your every move but the PFT Privacy Protector will! Get big brother out of your life and take the power to protect your privacy back into your own hands!
When you use a PFT Privacy Protector you can’t be pinged by contact tracing apps, your conversations won’t be secretly recorded via the device's microphone and camera for data collection purposes and you won’t be subjecting your skin and organs to being microwaved! Our custom design allows you to choose if you want a complete EMF black out or if you’d like to still receive calls and texts while protecting your body from potentially harmful radiation.
Don’t take a chance with big brother and with your health, protect your privacy moving forward in this post COVID-19(84) nightmare with the PFT Privacy Protector! Click here to pre order your PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR: https://pressfortruth.ca/pftprivacyprotector/
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Howard Olsen about how this project came about and how your purchase of one will fund independent media while also protecting your privacy and your health!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over