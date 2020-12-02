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Where is the Missing Server?
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117 views • December 02, 2020
In this video I take an intuitive look at what might have happened to the Dominion server that went missing from Fulton Center in Georgia.
This is just my opinion based on my psychic impressions.
Please follow me on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute and Parler.
This is just my opinion based on my psychic impressions.
Please follow me on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute and Parler.
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