Radical Truth #14 - America's Founders: Theists, Deists, or Atheists?

To what degree did the Bible & Christianity influence the Declaration of Independence? Did the Founders ACTUALLY believe in God? If so, what kind of ‘god’ did they believe in? Let’s talk about that...

Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "Defending the Declaration: How the Bible & Christianity Influenced the Writing of the Declaration of Independence" https://amzn.to/3r6LiZn

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