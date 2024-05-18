BILLY GRAHAM IMMORTALIZED ~ IMMPOSSIBLE

There is Not a PERSON ANYWHERE at ANYTIME That Has The POWER of IMMORTALITY EXCEPT JESUS The CHRIST !!! PERIOD ~ ABSOLUTE !!!

1 Timothy 6:16 WHO ONLY HATH IMMORTALITY:

1 Timothy 6:13 I give thee charge in the sight of God, who quickeneth all things, and before Christ Jesus, who before Pontius Pilate witnessed a good confession; 14 That thou keep this commandment without spot, unrebukeable, until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ: 15 Which in his times he shall shew, who is the blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings, and Lord of lords; 16 WHO ONLY HATH IMMORTALITY, dwelling in the light which no man can approach unto; whom no man hath seen, nor can see: to whom be honour and power everlasting. Amen.

THIS Nation and People Will Receive The Full WRATH of Almighty God When Their Cup is To The FULL !!! " Thus Saith The Lord of Host's !!!!





