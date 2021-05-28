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Paul Ryan returns to give an opinion no one asked
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10 views • May 28, 2021
imagine leaving the house after you lead it to lose the midterms in 2018 only to crawl out of the swamp to give a an opinion no one asked for
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https://parler.com/#/user/anon1556
https://gab.com/vanjohnson
https://mewe.com/i/vanjohnson26
https://www.minds.com/vanjohnson04/
https://usa.life/anon1556
https://xephula.com/anon1566
places to find my content if this website gets shut down in the future
https://bittube.tv/profile/anon1556
https://ugetube.com/@anon1556
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anon1556
https://2ubii.com/@anon1566
https://rumble.com/c/c-688867
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
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